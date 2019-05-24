PCB bans wives, family members’ stay with players during WC

LONDON: Wives and family members of Pakistan’s players at the World Cup will not be permitted to stay with them for the duration of the tournament in England. According to a new PCB policy, any cricketer’s family members who wish to travel along with the player will have to make their own arrangements throughout the event.

It is understood that the decision is intended to keep players focused on the task at hand, without the distraction of families around them. Only Haris Sohail has been allowed special dispensation on personal grounds.

The players’ wives and families were allowed to stay with them during the bilateral series against England, but the team manager has since informed the players about the new policy. This is a departure from standard operating procedure. Previously, Pakistan’s players insisted on having their wives during series abroad, and they were allowed to share hotel rooms.