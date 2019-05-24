Shah Dost case hearing adjourned till 30th

LAHORE: Hearing into the petition filed by Shah Dost for Quetta region cricket elections has been adjourned for May 30.

The hearing in the stay-order petition filed by Shah Dost resumed on Friday in the court of Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi. On the day, PCB represented by its legal adviser Tafazzal Rizvi was to reply to the petition but he sought time for reply.

Keeping in view the request the court adjourned the hearing. Shah Dost filed petition after the PCB denotified him (Shah) and announced elections schedule of Quetta region.Shah Dost termed PCB’s action as a response to his opposition of its policy of abolishing departmental cricket which he believes would leave majority of cricketers unemployed.

Shah Dost’s lawyer, advocate Shaigan Ijaz told media that it was one-sided decision taken by the PCB. “Shah was removed without being even heard,” he added.

He said that he is being victimised for not being a yes-man to the chairman’s direction during the BoG meeting of April 17. The only issue is that Shah came in support of the future of young cricketers, he added.He alleged that the chairman is running the affairs on likes and dislikes instead of following the constitution.