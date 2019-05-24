Anna, Song, Law share Pure Silk lead

WILLIAMSBURG, United States: Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist delivered a blistering six-under 65 at the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk tournament on Thursday for a share of the first round lead with Bronte Law and Jennifer Song.

Nordqvist rallied after bogeying her third hole as the Eskilstuna native made five birdies on the back nine including holes 13-16 at the Kingsmill Resort course.“I feel like I’ve played a lot of good - well, can’t say good golf - but I feel like I play a lot solid golf,” Nordqvist said. “Just haven’t really got anything out of it.

“Today was very consistent, solid, and didn’t make any big mistakes.”England’s Law fought the windy conditions but still turned in a bogey-free round. She chipped in for eagle on the par-five third hole and added a birdie on the par-four seventh.“I started finding myself with a good score. Nothing more to it,” Law said. “On days like this when it’s windy just got to keep grinding all day, take the chances when they come.”