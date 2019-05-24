Shahidi (74*) helps Afghanistan down Pakistan

BRISTOL: Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by three wickets in World Cup warm-up match at Bristol on Friday.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance from Afghanistan overshadowed Babar Azam’s 108-ball 112 as Pakistan finished with a total of 262 in the first warm-up game. Barring a 103-run stand between Azam and Shoaib Malik, Pakistan lacked partnerships of substance as Afghanistan struck at regular intervals, with Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Dawlat Zadran doing the bulk of the damage.

Imam-ul-Haq began in a confident manner as he found the boundaries regularly to help Pakistan off to a steady start after they opted to bat. Capitalising on anything that was loose, Imam punched, cut and pulled with authority, with most of his fours coming off Dawlat. Fakhar Zaman, at the other end, didn’t appear as assured. He wasn’t getting the timing right and also needed the aid of a review to extend his stay. Imam, meanwhile, had a couple of lucky breaks as he survived an Afghanistan review when Dawlat rapped him on the pads, with the umpire’s call saving him, and later was foxed by Nabi but Mohammad Shahzad missed a stumping opportunity.

However, Imam couldn’t quite capitalise on the close shaves as he chopped a Hamid Hassan delivery on to the stumps. Zaman then had a reprieve as he was put down by Gulbadin Naib with Nabi being the unlucky bowler again. But the offspinning all-rounder eventually tasted success as he got Zaman to play down the wrong line to have him bowled and then beat Haris Sohail on the outside edge to strike timber again, both dismissals coming in the 12th over. Pakistan were in more trouble as a promising partnership between Azam and Mohammad Hafeez came to an end when the latter failed in his attempt to take on Rashid.

Pakistan’s innings in the middle overs was centred around Azam’s calm presence as he handled both spin and pace with ease to rebuild the platform for his team. While Shoaib Malik was watchful at the start of his innings, Azam ensured that the scoring rate didn’t dip too low as he took toll of anything that was off the mark and also rotated the strike well. He also used the slog-sweep to good effect, scoring a couple of sixes off Mujeeb ur Rahman to boost the scoring rate. Malik also made up for his earlier slow start with a few hits to the fence and one over long-on for his first maximum as he helped bring up a century stand for the fifth wicket.

With Azam and Malik looking well-set for a flourishing finish in the death overs, Afghanistan needed quick wickets to rein Pakistan’s bid to finish with a big total. Brief scores: Pakistan 262 in 47.5 overs (Babar Azam 112, Shoaib Malik 44; Mohammad Nabi 3-46, Rashid Khan 2-27) vs Afghanistan 263 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 74*).