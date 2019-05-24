Oman says it is trying to reduce US-Iran tensions

DUBAI: Oman said Friday it was trying to reduce spiralling tensions between the Unites States and Iran, as the Pentagon confirmed it was considering deploying more troops to the region. The small but strategically located sultanate, which faces Iran across the highly sensitive Strait of Hormuz at the entrance to the Gulf, has maintained good relations with Tehran throughout successive regional crises. That has at times allowed it to play an important mediating role, including with the United States. "We and other parties seek to calm tensions between Washington and Tehran," Muscat´s state minister for foreign affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said in a statement. "A war could harm the whole world, and both the American and Iranian sides are ´aware of the dangers´.” Abdullah earlier this week visited Tehran, where he met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran´s official state news agency IRNA said. Oman played a crucial role in bringing US and Iranian negotiators together for the preliminary talks that ultimately led to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, including the United States.