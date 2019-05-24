close
Sat May 25, 2019
Newsdesk
May 25, 2019

Pope names women to key Vatican dept for the first time

World

N
Newsdesk
May 25, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appointed women on Friday to a key Vatican department for the first time since it was founded more than 50 years ago, a move welcomed by Catholic women’s groups as a significant advance.

Three nuns and one lay woman were appointed councillors in the office of synods, which prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic. Pope Paul VI founded the Synod of Bishops in 1965 as a body to advise popes. A Vatican spokesman said they were the first women members in its history. Two of the four are Italian - Sister Alessandra Smerilli, an economics professor, and Cecilia Costa, a sociology professor. The others are Sister Maria Luisa Berzosa Gonzalez of Spain and Sister Nathalie Becquart of France. “It is great news because until now there were no structures for women to have an influence on synods while they are being prepared,” said Zuzanna Fliosowska, general manager of Voices of Faith, an international advocacy group that promotes a greater role for women in the Church. More than half of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics are women and the membership of female religious orders is about three times larger than that of male orders.

