N Korea blames US for failed summit, urges ‘new calculation’

SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday an “arbitrary and dishonest” US position had resulted in the failure to reach a deal during a second North Korea-US summit, warning the nuclear issue would never be resolved without a new approach. A spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry accused the United States of trying to shift the blame for the breakdown of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February by raising a “completely irrelevant issue”. He did not elaborate.

“The underlying cause of setback of the DPRK-U.S. summit talks in Hanoi is the arbitrary and dishonest position taken by the United States, insisting on a method which is totally impossible to get through,” the unidentified spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

“The United States would not be able to move us even an inch with the device it is now weighing in its mind, and the further its mistrust and hostile acts toward the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be.”

North Korea said its deadlocked nuclear talks with Washington "will never be resumed" unless the US adopts a new approach, again blaming it for the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February. US President Donald Trump´s second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up without an agreement or even a joint statement as the two failed to reach a deal on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up of its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic programmes.

According to reports Trump gave Kim a written list of demands and Pyongyang has since accused Washington of acting in "bad faith", giving it until the end of this year to change its approach. The North´s statement on Friday, released by its official news agency KCNA, reiterated its stance.

The "underlying cause" of the "setback" in Hanoi was "the arbitrary and dishonest position taken by the United States", it quoted a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson as saying. The US had insisted on "a method which is totally impossible to get through", it said.

Unless Washington "comes forward with a new method of calculation", it said, "the DPRK-US dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy". KCNA refrained from criticising Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or National Security Adviser John Bolton by name.

The report came about a week after Pyongyang had demanded the UN take "urgent measures" to help return a cargo ship seized by the US for alleged sanctions violations, calling the move a "heinous" act.

Pyongyang´s foreign ministry also denounced it as an "outright denial" of the spirit of the Singapore summit Trump and Kim held last year. Earlier this month the North also sought to raise the pressure by launching several short-range missiles, its first such tests for more than a year.