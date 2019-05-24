Torghar tops district performance scorecard for 3rd time in a row

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED), with the support of DFID announced results of District Performance Scorecard (DPS) for the month of April 2019.

The event was held at the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary E&SED Arshad Khan and Director E&SE Dr Hafiz Ibrahim.

According to the district ranking results for the month of April, Torghar clutched the first position by securing 66.6 percent marks for the third time.

Battagram got with 54.5 percent marks, Buner 54.1 percent, Lower Dir 52.9 percent and Mansehra 52.7 percent.

The student attendance rate improved to 80 percent and the number of non-functional schools has been reduced from 114 to 73 schools. There has also been considerable improvement noted in the overall scores of remaining districts. The E&SE Department introduced the District Performance Scorecards (DPS), previously known as District Performance Evaluation System (DPES) in October 2017 with the aim to improve the performance of District Education Offices through better governance and data utilisation.

To make DPS ranking more competitive, the progress of December 2018 was set as the baseline to track improvement from January onwards.

Substantial progress was noted in the several key education indicators of all the districts.

A considerable improvement in student attendance rate was noted in Buner by 4.5 percent Torghar and Chitral by 3 percent and Lower Dir by 2.5 percent. About 82 percent schools across KP are provided with all the facilities. The districts also exhibited improvement in other indicators as well. Indicator-specific issues were discussed in detail to improve the performance on each indicator.