Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Man awarded death on 3 counts

Peshawar

May 25, 2019

HARIPUR: The Model Court has convicted an accused on charges of murdering a man and his two sons and sentenced him to death on three counts. According to police, Mir Afzal of Khalabat Township had shot dead Safdar Zaman and his two sons Akhtar Zaman and Mukhtar Zaman near Dari Chowk in May 2010. A passerby identified as Sher Bahadur was also injured in the firing. According to the police, the motive behind the triple murder was a property dispute. After hearing arguments from the counsels from both sides, Model Criminal and Trial Court judge Khalid Hussain handed down death sentence to Mir Afzal on three counts. He was also fined Rs600,000.

