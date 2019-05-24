2,000 packs of substandard cold drinks seized

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday seized a vehicle carrying 2000 packs of substandard cold drinks on Indus Highway in Kohat. Talking to reporters, Deputy Director Operations Kamran Khan said the vehicle was transporting low-quality cold drinks to Kohat from Peshawar. He added the operation against fake and substandard cold drinks was in full swing in Kohat. The official added that nearly 40,000 cartons of substandard drinks were seized in recent months. The official said that two distributions points were also sealed in these operations. Kamran Khan said that in another operation at Shakar Dara, a remote area of Kohat, two outlets were sealed due to the presence of harmful ingredients. He said a total of 58 outlets were inspected in Shakar Dara.