Woman seeks protection from husband

LAHORE: A woman who was tortured by her husband, said Friday that her husband had been released on bail and hurling threats at her.

Asma Aziz said that she needed protection from her husband, adding that people like her husband should not be out of jail. Spokesman for the Punjab government Shahbaz Gill took notice of the incident and advised her to submit application to a nearby police station.

A video uploaded by her had gone viral on social media in which she claimed that her husband Mian Faisal and his employees beat her with pipes, shaved her head, and threatened to strangle her when she refused to dance in front of them.