CM condemns blast

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the bomb blast in a mosque in the area of Pashtoonabad, Quetta. He expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a blast. Usman Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the martyrs. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured and said the whole nation was united against terrorism and extremism. He said that such coward activities cannot shake the confidence of the determined nation.