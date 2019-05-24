NOC for Umrah until Eid abolished

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a big initiative for the government employees who want to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

Under the initiative, the government employees can leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah until Eid with the permission of the competent authority and they will not have to contact Chief Minister Office in this regard. Usman Buzdar said the condition of taking NOC from CM office had been abolished until Eid. This step will facilitate the government officials to go to perform Umrah, he concluded.