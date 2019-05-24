close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

NOC for Umrah until Eid abolished

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a big initiative for the government employees who want to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

Under the initiative, the government employees can leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah until Eid with the permission of the competent authority and they will not have to contact Chief Minister Office in this regard. Usman Buzdar said the condition of taking NOC from CM office had been abolished until Eid. This step will facilitate the government officials to go to perform Umrah, he concluded.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore