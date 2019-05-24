Reduced costs for 2026 Olympic candidates Milan and Stockholm

LAUSANNE: The two candidates to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Stockholm/Are and Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo, have “fully embraced” the cost-cutting Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms, according to the IOC.

The IOC published the report by its evaluation commission Friday, one month ahead of the June 24 vote in Lausanne on which city will host the 2026 Games. Ex-Romanian rugby player Octavian Morariu, the commission head, said: “Both projects prioritise legacy and sustainability by capitalising on winter sports tradition and experience, with first-rate, established World Cup venues, knowledgeable and passionate fans, volunteers and event organisers.

“They have fully embedded the Olympic Agenda 2020 philosophy, and have athletes at the centre of their plans.” According to the IOC, the two candidate cities 2026 plan to use on average more than 80 percent existing or temporary venues, compared to 60 percent for the 2018 and 2022 candidates.

“As a consequence, their proposed Games operating budgets are on average 20 percent lower than those of the candidate cities for the Olympic Winter Games 2018 and 2022,” the IOC said in reference to Pyeongchang and Beijing respectively. The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi went down as the most expensive in history, costing an estimated 45m euros.