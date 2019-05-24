Omar Associates, Agha Estate in Naya Nazimabad Cup semis

KARACHI: Usman Khan and Khurram Shehzad Junior did a fine job to enable Omar Associates pip K-Electric by 11 runs to reach the semi-finals of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium on Thursday night. In the gripping quarter-final, which went to the last over, Usman hammered a blistering 45-ball 80 to enable Omar Associates to pile up 162-7.

Khurram then claimed 5-20 in four overs to restrict K-Electric to 151-9. After being invited to bat first, Omar Associates kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Usman kept one end, hammering four sixes and seven fours to take his side to a fighting total. Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-15.

In response, K-Electric had a disastrous start and at one stage they had lost their top seven wickets for only 37 on the board. Mohammad Mohsin (62) and Hassan Khan (46*) batted superbly to bring their side back in the game but they fell just short of the target in the end. The duo added 99 runs for the eighth wicket. Mohsin hammered five sixes and three fours in his explosive 32-ball knock.

Hassan smashed two sixes and three fours in his 37-ball fine unfinished innings. Khurram and Usman shared man of the match award. In another quarter-final, Agha Estate defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by three wickets.

Agha Estate achieved the 150-run target with two balls to spare after losing seven wickets. After initial hiccups, Mohammad Sarwar (46) and Usman Maya (45) shared 84 runs for the fifth wicket to play a key role in their team’s comeback win.

Sarwar hit one six and three fours in his 48-ball effort. Usman struck four fours and one six from 35 deliveries. Rookie pacer Ghulam Mudassir (4-22), earlier, blew Agha Estate’s top order with his excellent bowling.

After deciding to bat first, NBP managed only 149-7 despite having the services of renowned players, including Kamran Akmal (20). Ahsan Ali (53) and Ali Imran (40*) did well by adding 43 runs for the seventh wicket. Ahsan smashed seven fours from 37 deliveries, while Ali hammered three sixes in his 28-ball innings. Surab Baloch (3-31) and Waseem Qureshi (2-17) bowled impressively.