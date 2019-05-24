Security on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

LAHORE: More than 39,255 police officers, officials and volunteers will perform security duties on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) across Punjab.

Among them would be 359 high-ranking officers, 611 inspectors, 1,543 sub-inspectors, 2,171 ASIs, 2,618 head constables, 18,258 constables, 5,222 police volunteers, 1,923 special police officials, 4,887 male volunteers and 1,663 women. Moreover, 280 walk through gates, 3,906 metal detectors and 1,364 CCTV cameras for monitoring of processions and Majalis will be utilised, said the additional IG Operations, Punjab, while briefing the inspector general of police, Punjab