Customs anti-smuggling squad foils smuggling bid

GUJRANWALA: The Customs anti-smuggling squad Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle cell phones, accessories and auto spare parts worth of millions of rupees.
On a tip-off, the Customs squad intercepted two containers on GT Road and recovered large quantity of cell phones, accessories and auto spare parts worth of Rs 40 million. The items were being smuggled from Afghanistan.
