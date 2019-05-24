close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Customs anti-smuggling squad foils smuggling bid

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The Customs anti-smuggling squad Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle cell phones, accessories and auto spare parts worth of millions of rupees.

On a tip-off, the Customs squad intercepted two containers on GT Road and recovered large quantity of cell phones, accessories and auto spare parts worth of Rs 40 million. The items were being smuggled from Afghanistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan