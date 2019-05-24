Pakistan always supports people of Kashmir, Palestine: speakers

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Forum on Palestine, Kashmir and Rohingya (PKR) organised a seminar on Palestine which was hosted by Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain and addressed by Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari and Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam as well as Senator Afrasiab Khattak and Senator Farhatullah Babar.

According to a press release, the seminar was attended by diplomats as well as parliamentarians, students and civil society activists. In his opening remarks, Senator Mushahid Hussain referred to the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah who gave a categorical commitment of support to Palestine in several of his speeches before the creation of Pakistan and even during the famous March 23 Lahore Resolution, there was a special resolution based on Palestine passed by All India Muslim League. The Quaid-i-Azam also supported the Kashmir cause very vigorously. Senator Mushahid Hussain also criticized the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya Muslims.

Dr. Shireen Mazari in her speech strongly supported the issue of Palestine and condemned the nexus between India and Israel and she also categorically said that in no circumstances would Pakistan recognize Israel as this would weaken Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir. Syed Fakhar Imam said that the Kashmiri people resistance was heroic and had the support of all civilized peoples.

Senator Afrasiab Khattak said that the Kashmiri right of self-determination was inalienable right and right thinking people supporting this just cause and he as well as Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Kashmiri struggle should not be weakened as it was just and principled. Representative of Kashmir, Sh Tajammal Islam and the Arakan Rohingya Union (ARU), Dr. Rafiq Ahmed also attended on special invitation. Senator Mushahid Hussain also announced that a delegation of the Al-Quds Parliament based in Istanbul would be visiting Pakistan in the last week of June on the invitation of Pakistan Senate.