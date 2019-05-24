School principal booked for torture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Baghbanpura police registered a case against the principal of a private school for torturing a student. The accused principal identified as Saima had subjected a 10-year-old student, Ahmad Azeem, son of Muhammad Azeem, to severe torture in the school located at Darogawala. The boy's family staged a protest demonstration in this regard and demanded strict action against the principal.
