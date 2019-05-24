Seven murder accused arrested in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Kahna investigation police arrested seven persons on their alleged involvement in three different murders. The arrested accused are: Sabar Ali, Baqar Hussain, Amir Farooq, Suhail Asghar, Muhammad Murtaza, Nagina Bibi and Muhammad Nadeem. Sabar and Baqar had allegedly murdered Tusawar Hussain. Amir Farooq and Suhail Asghar allegedly killed Shahid Ali. Murtaza allegedly killed Asif with the abetment of his wife Nagina.
