Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Seven murder accused arrested in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

LAHORE: Kahna investigation police arrested seven persons on their alleged involvement in three different murders. The arrested accused are: Sabar Ali, Baqar Hussain, Amir Farooq, Suhail Asghar, Muhammad Murtaza, Nagina Bibi and Muhammad Nadeem. Sabar and Baqar had allegedly murdered Tusawar Hussain. Amir Farooq and Suhail Asghar allegedly killed Shahid Ali. Murtaza allegedly killed Asif with the abetment of his wife Nagina.

