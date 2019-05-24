Ban on plastic bags from Aug 14

Islamabad: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam urged the people to stop using plastic bags for being unhealthy and unfriendly towards the environment.

He made the remarks while chairing a consultative meeting of the stakeholders, including manufacturers, academia, inter-ministerial officials, experts and civil society representatives to discuss the draft policy regarding a ban on the use of polyethylene bags in the Islamabad Capital Territory from August 14, 2019.

The draft policy was shared with the participants and suggestions and inputs were taken to work on the final draft to be presented to the Federal Cabinet. The advisor said the government was working to implement a complete ban on the use of polyethylene bags in ICT from 14 August, 2019, where its manufacturing, trading, and sale will be stopped in Islamabad.