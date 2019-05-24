Exhibition of Islamic calligraphy opens at Lok Virsa

Islamabad: An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy by eminent calligraphist Aftab Ahmed Khan opened here today at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), Shakarparian under the aegis of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The exhibition has been organised to mark the holy month of Ramazan. A prestigious opening ceremony featuring ‘Na’tia kalam’ to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Heritage Museum.

Shafqat Jalil, federal secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, was the chief guest at the occasion. He inaugurated the exhibition with a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony in full view of the national media. He also visited masterpieces of calligraphy material created by the calligraphist.

The 85-year-old artist, Aftab Ahmed Khan, was not personally available in the exhibition due to his illness. He was represented by his son Ehsan Ullah Khan, who is also an established sculptor and photographer.

Around 50 masterpieces created by the artist have been displayed in the exhibition, which will continue at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum till the last day of Ramazan daily from 10 am to 4 pm (except Monday).

Shafqat Jalil appreciated the works of calligraphist Aftab Ahmed Khan. He said, “The artist has contributed immensely to promote the centuries’ old craft tradition and created new innovation in it”. He also commended the efforts of Lok Virsa to project the calligraphic art during the holy month of Ramazan.

A large number of students from Quaid-i-Azam University and IMCB I-10/1 attended the opening ceremony. Earlier, Shahera Shahid, Executive Director, Lok Virsa shed light on the works of artist Mr. Aftab Ahmed Khan.

She said the purpose of holding the exhibition is to promote the traditional art of calligraphy and to encourage practitioners associated with it in order to ensure its continuance for future generations.