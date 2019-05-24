Blast victims given cheques by Buzdar

LAHORE: Heirs of the martyrs of Data Darbar blast called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday.

Those who called on the chief minister included Nazia Bibi, widow of Rafaqat Ali of Railway Colony, Garhi Shahu; Surraya Begum, widow of Muhammad Nawaz of Mustafabad, Sui Gas Chowk Shahdara; Muhammad Aslam, father of Tahir Aslam of Pakpattan and Mrs Noshay, mother of Mudassar who was the resident of Lohari Gate Sooter Mandi.

The chief minister presented cheques of financial assistance of Rs1 million each to Nazia Bibi, Surraya Begum, Muhammad Aslam, and Mrs Noshay. He extended sympathies to them and said that he was deeply saddened over the incident. We equally share your grief and the sacrifices of the martyrs will not be wasted. You are not alone and the whole nation is with you, he added.