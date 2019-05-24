Legal experts for high-level probe into allegations

ISLAMABAD: Eminent legal expert Wasim Sajjad said that the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has a long and clean judicial career and allegations against him must be probed on higher level.

Talking to a private news channel, Wasim Sajjad said the prime minister should take a step on the issue and order probe. He said a high-level team must be given the task of the probe so that no one doubts its findings. He said judicial inquiry can also be held on the matter if the government desires so.

Another legal expert, Khalid Anwar said there are serious allegations against the NAB chairman which must be investigated. He said some people are doing character assassination of the NAB chairman and he himself will be willing to conduct inquiry into the issue. He said police conducts probe in such issues.

He said the government can also order investigation into the allegations. However, he said, it will be better if Justice Javed Iqbal himself registers complaint with police.