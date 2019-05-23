Pindi rape case: Court issues notices to four accused

RAWALPINDI: Judicial Magistrate Rawalpindi Sumera Alamgir on Thursday issued notices to all rape accused to appear in court in person for cross questioning on the statement of victim girl in which she alleged that four people, including three police officials, raped her.

The court has directed police to present all accused today (Friday) where the victim girl will record her statement in the presence of the accused.

The court has ordered the victim girl to record her statement in presence of all accused. The accused have right of cross questioning through their lawyers on the statement of the victim girl.

The court has also allowed the victim girl to go with her relatives rather than staying in Darul Amaan. Rawat Police brought the victim girl in the court of Area Magistrate, Rawalpindi Muhammad Arshad where she recorded her statement some days back. But, Area Magistrate Muhammad Arshad on Thursday shifted the case to Judicial Magistrate Rawalpindi Sumera Alamgir.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rawat Police Station told the court that they have taken DNA samples of all accused and the girl. He said the results of the tests are awaited.

Police brought the victim girl to the court where she requested to live with her relatives’ house. The court accepted her request and allowed her to go with her relatives.