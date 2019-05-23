AJK to have own board of technical education soon

MIRPUR (AJK):Under the spirit to ensure the delivery of quality technical education in various disciplines to the youth in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the AJK government has decided to set up a full-fledge Government College of Technology and AJK Board of Technical Education in near future, it was officially said.

Decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting of TEVTA chaired by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday. The meeting also accorded approval for setting up a Vocational Training Institutes in district Jhelum Valley and district Haveli Kahuta.

Posts for both the technical institutions have already been created so that classes could be launched soon.

The meeting also approved the setting up of a Bhimber Technical College and construction of Technical College building at Rawalakot.

Official sources said that the technical hands in AJK would be provided further technical training.