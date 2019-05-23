Court dismisses plea against ‘Aurat March’participants

LAHORE: A sessions court has dismissed a petition seeking directions for registration of a case against the participants of the Aurat March-2019. However, the court directed the petitioner to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for redressal of her grievance about immoral pictures being uploaded on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib announced the verdict on a petition filed by Amina Malik of the Civil Society Network for registration of a case under Sections 22-A and 22-B of Criminal Procedure Code. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties.

In its order released here on Friday, the court held that the police had stated that no illegal act was committed by the participants.