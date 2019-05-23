close
Fri May 24, 2019
Two robbed

National

HARIPUR: Unknown robbers waylaid two friends, depriving them of cash and valuables, police said on Thursday. Zeeshan and his friend Habibullah as saying that they were on the way back home on Wednesday night when at around 9.30 pm two bike riders stopped near them on Malikyar Road and held them at gunpoint before snatching two galaxy mobile phones and Rs11000 cash from them.

