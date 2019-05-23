Govt removes Younas Dagha as secretary finance

ISLAMABAD: Just ahead of upcoming budget announcement for 2019-20, the govt has removed Younas Dagha from the post of secretary finance.

The govt is going to announce the upcoming budget into NA on June 11, 2019. The post of finance secretary has become much important when the country is going under the IMF tight scrutiny. The govt has appointed Naveed Kamran Baloch, grade 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) as finance secretary.