Man awarded death on three counts in murder case

HARIPUR: Model Court Haripur has convicted a man of the murder of a man and his two sons and sentenced him to death on three counts here on Thursday.

According to police record, Mir Afzal, a resident of Khalabat Township, had shot dead Safdar Zaman, his two sons Akhtar Zaman and Mukhtar Zaman of the same locality in May 2010 when they were standing near Dari Chowk.

A passer-by identified as Sher Bahadur was also injured in the firing.

Through the FIR lodged in the case, the heirs of Safdar Zaman and his sons told the police that the motive behind the triple murder was a dispute between the two sides over the ownership of a piece of land under wheat crop near the Tarbela Lake.

After hearing final arguments of the counsels from both sides, the judge Khalid Hussain of Model Criminal and Trial Court convicted Mir Afzal of death sentence thrice, with a fine of Rs600,000 for the triple murder while acquitted him in the case wherein the passer-by had been injured during the firing.

Atif Jadoon advocate represented the convict while Shabir Ahmed and Naeemul Haq advocates appeared on behalf of the complainant party.