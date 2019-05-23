Soldier injured in North Waziristan blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: A soldier sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Mir Ali town in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.
They said that militants had planted a bomb on the roadside and the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the security forces was passing through the area.
As a result, Havaldar Ibrahim sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to Miranshah Camp Hospital.
