close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Soldier injured in North Waziristan blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

MIRANSHAH: A soldier sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Mir Ali town in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that militants had planted a bomb on the roadside and the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the security forces was passing through the area.

As a result, Havaldar Ibrahim sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to Miranshah Camp Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan