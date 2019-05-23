Hoteliers say KP govt not sincere in tourism promotion

MANSEHRA: The hoteliers in Kaghan valley on Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was not sincere in promoting tourism in the province.

“The electricity in Naran, which was suspended after a snowfall in the valley in November last year, couldn’t be restored yet,” Saith Matiullah, the president of Hotels Association in Kaghan valley, told reporters.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government claimed to promote tourism in Kaghan valley and other scenic parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but no practical steps were being initiated in that regard.

“The road, which leads to Lake Saiful Muluk from Naran is not reopened to traffic either by Tourism Department or Communication and Works Department,” said Matiullah.

He said the tourism season, which would have been started in Kaghan valley before Ramazan, is yet to take off because of apathy of the government and departments concerned.

“We have decided to move machines to reopen Saiful Muluk Road on self-help basis as we have been suffering financial losses because of such issues,” said Matiullah.

He added that the provincial government should also take prompt measures for the promotion of tourism in Kaghan valley.