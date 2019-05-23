close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Shaheed package sought for martyred journalist’s family

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

KHAR: The 11th death anniversary of martyred journalist Sahibzada Mohammad Ibrahim Jan was observed on Thursday.

Leaders of various political parties, tribal elders and a large number of people from all walks of life attended the ceremony at the Bajaur Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers condemned the government for its failure to trace the killers of the slain journalist. They said the killers are still at large despite the passing of 11 long years. They demanded the authorities to announce compensation, including shaheed package, free education, health facilities and provide protection to the bereaved family. The speakers also asked the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and others to nominate Mohammad Ibrahim for presidential award posthumously.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan