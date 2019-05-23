Shaheed package sought for martyred journalist’s family

KHAR: The 11th death anniversary of martyred journalist Sahibzada Mohammad Ibrahim Jan was observed on Thursday.

Leaders of various political parties, tribal elders and a large number of people from all walks of life attended the ceremony at the Bajaur Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers condemned the government for its failure to trace the killers of the slain journalist. They said the killers are still at large despite the passing of 11 long years. They demanded the authorities to announce compensation, including shaheed package, free education, health facilities and provide protection to the bereaved family. The speakers also asked the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and others to nominate Mohammad Ibrahim for presidential award posthumously.