Demo against non-release of salary

MULTAN: Activists of National Labour Alliance staged a demonstration against the Punjab government as their salaries were not released.

The protesting employees issued a warning to relevant authorities to release the salaries in 48 hours otherwise the employees across the province would go on strike for an indefinite period.

The protesters were led by NLA chairman Ghazi Ahmed Hassan Khokhar. They staged a demonstration outside Directorate of Zarai Engineering on Old Shujabad Road.

The protestors were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the relevant authorities.

Addressing the protesters, the NLA chairman said workers were unable to make Eid arrangements due to delay in salaries and he urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.

District administration issues red-alert: The City District Administration Thursday issued a red-alert and ordered installation of additional CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates across the office of the Deputy Commissioner and district courts.

According to officials, the administration has asked relevant authorities to arrange foolproof security measures and increase deployment of security staff to prevent any eventuality. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak and city district administration visited district courts and reviewed security arrangements. They also visited security control room established at district courts where system net work administrator Muhammad Asif briefed the officials on security steps.

The DC asked the administration to prevent entry of vehicles without checking and certification and allow entry of vehicles after thorough search of vehicles and visitors.