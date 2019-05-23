close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Boy dies in road accident

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy died and three others sustained injuries when their motorcycles collided near Chak 298/GB on Toba-Shorkot Road on Thursday. Iftikhar died on the spot while Adnan, Ramzan and Ali were rushed to the DHQ hospital. Meanwhile, a car plunged into a canal saving a motorcyclist. Ahmed was moving on a car when a motorcyclist suddenly appeared on the road and in a bid to save him he lost control over the car and it plunged into Teku mini canal on Rajana Road. As a result, Ahmed sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.

