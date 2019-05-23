Boy dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy died and three others sustained injuries when their motorcycles collided near Chak 298/GB on Toba-Shorkot Road on Thursday. Iftikhar died on the spot while Adnan, Ramzan and Ali were rushed to the DHQ hospital. Meanwhile, a car plunged into a canal saving a motorcyclist. Ahmed was moving on a car when a motorcyclist suddenly appeared on the road and in a bid to save him he lost control over the car and it plunged into Teku mini canal on Rajana Road. As a result, Ahmed sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy died and three others sustained injuries when their motorcycles collided near Chak 298/GB on Toba-Shorkot Road on Thursday. Iftikhar died on the spot while Adnan, Ramzan and Ali were rushed to the DHQ hospital. Meanwhile, a car plunged into a canal saving a motorcyclist. Ahmed was moving on a car when a motorcyclist suddenly appeared on the road and in a bid to save him he lost control over the car and it plunged into Teku mini canal on Rajana Road. As a result, Ahmed sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.