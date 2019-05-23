Man killed, two injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man was killed while two other sustained injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle near Lundianwala on Lahore-Jaranwala Motorway. Rescue 1122 said that Director Food Mian Nadeem along with driver and security guard was travelling towards Sahiwal when a tyre of their vehicle burst. As a result, security guard Imran died on the spot while driver Habibullah sustained severe injuries. However, Mian Nadeem suffered minor injuries in the accident. The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.
