PPP to issue white paper on NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday announced to issue a white paper on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The legal team of the PPP was examining the interview of the NAB chairman with regard to filing a reference and will take the legal line soon,” said PPPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference here Thursday along with PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

She said the PPP will also bring white paper on the economic policy and selected corruption.

Nafisa Shah asked NAB chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan who Sher Nawaz Khan accused of Rs460 million and what his connection is with a federal minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

She said Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar should write a letter to Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vadwa and asked him to clarify the allegations of the money laundering.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that “Tabdili Sarkar’ should extend congratulations to Modi Sarkar on winning elections in India because Imran Khan had claimed that Kashmir issue will be resolved if Modi wins the elections. “Now Imran Khan should approach Modi Sarkar and resolve the issue, she demanded.

She said that Imran Khan and his cabinet members are a bunch of tax evaders and are involved in massive corruption.

Without naming anyone, she said that Defence Minister, Aviation Minister, Information Minister, Minister for Planning, Adviser on Commerce, Minister for Provincial Coordination and Minister for Water Resources are involved in massive corruption but NAB is unmoved. “The NAB is only a tool for victimising opposition parties especially the PPP leadership, she said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that Imran Khan has taken so many U-turns that now one loses the track of his U-turns. “From claiming that he will not approach IMF to taking loans from every friendly country his U-turns are numerous,” she said.

She said Imran Khan has got oil facility on deferred payment but the next government will have to pay for this oil.

Dr Nafisa said the government has announced two amnesties in the last six months. “One amnesty was exclusively for Baji Aleema and second amnesty is for three groups of his friends. One group is the one who had donated for Shaukat Khanum hospital, the second group is composed of Seth Dawood’s friends and the third group is the clients of Shabbar Zaidi (FBR chairman) who used to teach them the tricks to evade taxes,” Dr Nafisa Shah said.

She said that on social media, a journalist who cannot file news item due to media censor has with evidence uploaded a case of massive corruption and money laundering by a cabinet minister. “This post is doing rounds and people of Pakistan have a right to know the entire corruption story,” she said.