Man dies as two groups clash

GUJRANWALA: A man died in a clash between two groups at Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Thursday. Reportedly, there was a land dispute between Fidda Hussain and his rival group. The other day, men of both the groups exchanged harsh words and opened firing, leaving Jehanzeb and Mustansar injured. They were rushed to hospital where Jehanzeb died.

encroachments: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mahmood Thursday ordered removal of encroachments from main roads in a comprehensive operation from May 27. Addressing a meeting held here at his office to review anti-encroachment and road engineering measures, the commissioner directed authorities of municipal corporation, police, traffic police and district council to cooperate the authorities concerned in removing encroachments from main roads. He said the operation would be made successful at every cost and performance of different authorities in this regard would be monitored daily. All relevant officers attended the meeting. The commissioner directed removing all pushcarts from roadsides and asked officers to fix places for pushcarts. Officers of traffic police and other organisations also addressed the meeting and presented their suggestions to improve the situation.