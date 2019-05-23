close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Two top cops reshuffled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) has issued transfer/posting orders of two police officers. DSP Legal-I, Multan, Javed Ashraf is transferred and posted as SDPO Kahror Pacca, Lodhran and DSP Legal-II, Okara, Nazir Ahmed transferred and posted as SDPO Dehli Gate, Multan, against the existing vacancies with immediate effect.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan