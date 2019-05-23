Two top cops reshuffled

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) has issued transfer/posting orders of two police officers. DSP Legal-I, Multan, Javed Ashraf is transferred and posted as SDPO Kahror Pacca, Lodhran and DSP Legal-II, Okara, Nazir Ahmed transferred and posted as SDPO Dehli Gate, Multan, against the existing vacancies with immediate effect.