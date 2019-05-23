Man, son, wife die in Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man, his wife and his son had died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.
Javed of Okara, his wife Razia and sons Ali and Asad flew to Saudi Arabia to perform Umra. They all were moving in a car along with co-passenger Noreen and at Wadi Barva they met an accident. As a result, Javed, his wife, son Ali died on the spot and their son Asad and Noreen sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital where Noreen also died.
YOUTH DROWNS DURING SWIMMING: A youth drowned while he was swimming in the Sutlej River on Thursday. A youth of Kandarkay Bheni jumped into the river near Head Sulemanki to go to the other bank of the river by swimming, but he drowned.
MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A 35-year-old man Thursday committed suicide over domestic issues. Samuel Masih of 6/4L was upset over financial issues and in a fit of despair he hanged himself from a ceiling fan.
WILD BEAR CAPTURED: A team of Wildlife department captured the wild bear who had injured two people near Hujra Shah Moqeem. The other day, a wild bear appeared out of crops and injured a man, a woman and various cattle. The Wildlife team caught the bear.
3 KILLERS GET DEATH ON THREE COUNTS: Additional Sessions Judge Noman Muhammad Naeem Thursday awarded death to three killers on three counts. According to the prosecution, accused Shujaat, Jabahat and Zulfiqar had shot dead a woman, an 18-year-old youth and a-10-year old boy in 2013. The court acquitted three accused giving them the benefit of the doubt.
