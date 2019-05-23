Low-grade fuel for bikes not viable

LAHORE: The government’s plan of introducing low-grade and low price fuel for the motorcycles might not be viable as it will undo the progress made by the petroleum sector during the recent years and push the country back to three decades ago standards.

Further, introducing an another grade fuel will cost highly for the oil marketing companies as a parallel infrastructure would be required to be established with big investment. Additionally, enforcement of another grade by the government would be an uphill task as it had faced numerous problems in the past when three different grade fuels (Regular, Super and Hi-Octane) were available in the country. The complaints of adulteration and sales of low-grade fuel at higher grade in the smaller districts and distant villages would be increased as it was witnessed in the past. Further, the government could not be able to take any action against these sellers as in those distant areas fuel stations are owned by the ‘influentials’ and could not be nabbed in the past too.

According to the industry officials, currently Naphtha which is lower grade fuel with Research Octane Number (Ron 82) is insufficient to meet the complete demand of the motorcycles.

Thus, the government will add another burden on oil import bill if it introduced Ron82 for the motorcycles. The oil consumption of the bikes is almost 45 to 50 percent of the total oil consumed in Pakistan, while almost only 20 percent of Ron82 could be produced from locally available Naphtha by the oil refineries.

Two years ago Pakistan had introduced new regulations in which it switched from Ron87 to Ron92 fuel standards. However, the country had given up the Ron82 fuel almost three decade ago to move forward in order to maintain the global fuel standards. Upgrading the fuel standards is also crucial for upgraded motor vehicles and introduction to more fuel-efficient and environment-friendly engines.

The industry official said almost Re one per litre price could be down by lowering one Ron. For example, currently Ron92 fuel is being sold in the country. If the government introduced another grade of fuel say Ron87 then it will reduce the petrol price by Rs5 per litre, and if introduce Ron82, then Rs10 per litre. Contrary to this, the 4-stroke engines motorcycles are produced in the country which are more fuel-efficient and environment-friendly and give almost mileage of 50 km in a litre. The motorcycle industry which has already moved to 4-stroke engine generally requires quality fuel. The assemblers of the motorcycle industry in Pakistan may not feel happy with this proposal because it may take the industry back to previous technology or if they use low quality fuel on existing motorcycles 4-stroke engines, the performance will deteriorate.

Anecdotal evidence also suggests that the motorcycle users may not accept low-grade quality fuel based on the low performance and increased maintenance cost.

The industry officials argued that if the government introduced this new Ron82 grade fuel for motorcycles then the saving for a biker from fuel is not substantial which could be used for other usage. Additionally, the whole supply chain will require huge investment in case of introduction of another grade in fuel. The oil marketing companies will need to establish a separate storage for another grade fuel, and similarly separate fuel storage tanks and nozzles will need to be installed at every fuel pump. The infrastructure will require huge investments.

In recent meetings of the oil marketing companies and refineries, they have shared their serious concerns about this proposal. Representatives shared that the share of motorcycles in MOGAS (motor vehicle gasoline) consumption is around 50 percent of the total industry consumption. Few refineries have been producing Ron90 in recent times wherein they have already done heavy investments in their infrastructure to produce quality fuel.

They suggest that refinery sector may not accept production of lower grades of fuel based on the very fact that their investment will be lost if they will again initiate to produce Ron80 or Ron82.

The OMCs are also worried based on the fact that they don’t have an immediate separate product storage arrangement in place for a low-grade fuel. They will have to relook and redo their entire supply chain to accommodate supply for Ron80 or Ron82. The use of low-grade fuel is also an environment hazard which Pakistan’s future generations will have to face due to rapid climate change. This proposal is in contrast to government’s commitment to a greener Pakistan that they showed in elections manifesto by planting billions of trees across the country to help manage the carbon footprint of the country. The industry officials said if the plan of introducing low-grade petrol for motorbikes to give space to obsolete refineries to continue the operations, then it will also adversely affect the huge investments made by other refineries in the country to upgrade their production and quality, besides creating uncertainty for the future investments in the sector. They believed that the subsidies and protection of obsolete refineries is not a solution instead they should be pushed towards competitive environment and higher grade fuels production.

Petroleum Division Additional Secretary Sher Afghan, who is also the spokesperson concerned, said the proposal for a new low grade fuel for motorbikes were under discussion but no decision was made on it. Before launching a new grade fuel, the government would conduct scientific tests and assess environmental impacts and other issues, he said, adding the ministry will also consult and take the all stakeholders on board including oil refineries and oil marketing companies for checking the viability before making any decision in this regard.