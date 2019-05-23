PM phones Kaira to condole his son’s death

LALAMUSA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole the death of his son. Expressing grief over the death of the youthful son of Kaira, he prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. Meanwhile, people continued to condole with Kaira on Thursday. Those who expressed condolences included Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami and former MNA from Islamabad Mian Muhammad Aslam, Former provincial minister, PPP Toba Taik Singh President Neelam Jabbar, Major (R) Amir, MNAs from Sindh, President PPP KP Humayun Khan, former speaker National Assembly Ch Ameer Hussain, former chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman and Senator Talha Mahmood.