Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Govt removes Younas Dagha as secretary finance

Top Story

May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Just ahead of upcoming budget announcement for 2019-20, the government has removed Younas Dagha from the post of secretary finance. The government is going to announce the upcoming budget into National Assembly on June 11, 2019. The post of finance secretary has become much important when the country is going under the IMF tight scrutiny. The government has appointed Naveed Kamran Baloch, grade 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) as finance secretary.

