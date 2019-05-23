Rupee extends gains against dollar on improved supplies

KARACHI: The rupee snapped further losses against the US dollar during the second consecutive day on Thursday as huge oil deferred payment commitment by Saudi Arab restored confidence in the market, bringing the greenback supplies on track, dealers said.

The rupee gained 50 paisas to close at 151.45/dollar, up from Wednesday’s close of 151.95, in the interbank market. Dealers said the currency posted gains as banks sold dollars to improve supply in the market. The rupee also managed to trade stronger in the open market on the back of improved dollar supplies. The rupee rose to 152.50/dollar from Rs153.