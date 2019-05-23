close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
EZ
Erum Zaidi
May 24, 2019

Rupee extends gains against dollar on improved supplies

Top Story

EZ
Erum Zaidi
May 24, 2019

KARACHI: The rupee snapped further losses against the US dollar during the second consecutive day on Thursday as huge oil deferred payment commitment by Saudi Arab restored confidence in the market, bringing the greenback supplies on track, dealers said.

The rupee gained 50 paisas to close at 151.45/dollar, up from Wednesday’s close of 151.95, in the interbank market. Dealers said the currency posted gains as banks sold dollars to improve supply in the market. The rupee also managed to trade stronger in the open market on the back of improved dollar supplies. The rupee rose to 152.50/dollar from Rs153.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story