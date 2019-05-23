Two new polio cases reported from KP

PESHAWAR: The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Thursday notified two new polio cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total count to 19 in the country this year. One polio case was reported from Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district and the second from Paharpur subdivision of Dera Ismail Khan district. Wild poliovirus has been isolated from a stool sample of 17 months girl resident of Tarroti, Idak Union Council Mir Ali-7, North Waziristan, and 144 months girl of Dhap Shumali Union Council of Paharpur subdivision, Dera Ismail Khan.

By the recall of parents, 17 months girl has not received any dose of essential/routine immunisation while administration of anti-polio vaccine during the campaign is still under investigation. Whereas, 144 months (12 years) girl received only three doses of routine or essential immunisation (as per the recall of parents).

Coordinator, Emergency Operations Centere, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that identification of new cases is a reminder of the fact that poliovirus exists and is in circulation all over the region putting every child at risk unless properly vaccinated to boost their immunity.

He said unfortunately anti-polio propaganda by certain vested elements is the major contributing factor in increasing misconceptions and resistance to vaccination in the community which is resulting in the hike of polio cases. He appealed to the parents to turn a deaf ear to the propaganda and get vaccinated children against polio, thus protecting them from lifelong disabilities and deaths. Out of 19 polio cases, 13 have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.