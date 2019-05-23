Mid Summer Cup, Kaghan Cup on 26th

LAHORE: The third Lahore summer meeting of the Race Club will have Mid Summer Cup and Kaghan Cup as the main races of the day scheduled for Sunday (May 26).

Other than the cup races, there will be five The Fantastic Plate of different classes and divisions. The first race is expected to saddle off at 1.00 pm. Seven races of the day will be of 1100 metres distance.