Semifinalists decided in Bahria Cup Cricket

LAHORE: Semifinalists were decided on the fourth day of the 5th All-Pakistan Bahria Cup Floodlit Cricket Tournament here at the Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town.

Ch Shahzad Nazir Sandhu, Chairman UC 263, was the chief guest on the 4th day of the event. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Director Sports Bahria Town, was also present on the occasion. In the first quarterfinal on the fourth day Kazmi Eleven defeated Pak Warriors by 23 runs. Kazmi XI, batting first, scored 59 runs in 4 overs and Pak Warriors managed 37.

In the second quarterfinal Sangla Eleven prevailed over Sunny Eleven by 4 runs. Sangla XI scored 56 in 4 overs and Sunny Eleven were restricted to 52,in reply.In the third match Haq Bahoo Eleven defeated Panther XI by 17 runs. Haq Bahoo, batting first, hit up 69 runs in 4 overs and Panther Eleven managed 53. In the fourth encounter Zain Eleven outplayed United Eleven by 7 wickets. United Eleven, batting first, scored 35 runs in 4 overs and Zain Eleven achieved the target losing just three wickets. Semifinal line-up for the fifth day: Zain Eleven Vs Kazmi Eleven; Sangla Eleven Vs Haq Bahoo Eleven.