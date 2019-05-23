close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 24, 2019

Khawaja cleared off injury scare

Sports

A
Agencies
May 24, 2019

LONDON: Usman Khawaja was cleared of any possibility of a serious injury after he was struck on the helmet in Australia’s unofficial warm-up against West Indies by an Andre Russell bouncer in Southampton on Tuesday.

Khawaja was on 5 when he was struck by a brute of a bouncer in the second over of Australia’s run chase, chasing Windies’ 230. Khawaja retired hurt and immediately was taken to the hospital for scans on his jaw after the blow. The scans, however, came clear on Wednesday. “It was very scary,” said Shaun Marsh, who posted an unbeaten fifty in Australia’s win. “It copped him on the side of the cheekbone... The main thing is he is OK and can bounce back pretty quickly. (Khawaja was) a bit shaken, as you are when you get hit on the head. But he is a tough cookie, Uzzy, and he’ll be ready to go.”Khawaja is expected to be available for Australia’s next warm-up match against England on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports