Khawaja cleared off injury scare

LONDON: Usman Khawaja was cleared of any possibility of a serious injury after he was struck on the helmet in Australia’s unofficial warm-up against West Indies by an Andre Russell bouncer in Southampton on Tuesday.

Khawaja was on 5 when he was struck by a brute of a bouncer in the second over of Australia’s run chase, chasing Windies’ 230. Khawaja retired hurt and immediately was taken to the hospital for scans on his jaw after the blow. The scans, however, came clear on Wednesday. “It was very scary,” said Shaun Marsh, who posted an unbeaten fifty in Australia’s win. “It copped him on the side of the cheekbone... The main thing is he is OK and can bounce back pretty quickly. (Khawaja was) a bit shaken, as you are when you get hit on the head. But he is a tough cookie, Uzzy, and he’ll be ready to go.”Khawaja is expected to be available for Australia’s next warm-up match against England on Saturday.