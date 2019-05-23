Suspended BoG member Numan’s hearing resumes

LAHORE: Hearing in alleged ‘misconduct’ case against BoG suspended member Numan Butt resumed on Thursday at the National Cricket Academy.

On Thursday lawyer of Numan, advocate Shaigan Ijaz, submitted his reply to PCB’s reply to the case.Numan has claimed that five- member BoG majority decision during the Quetta meeting should be implemented.

He said that Numan But himself is witness in this case along with Shah Dost and Kabir Khan. Next hearing of the case will be held on June 11.Representing PCB its legal advisor Tafazzal Rizvi said that Numan was to submit replies of all of his witnesses but he did not do so. He said that Numan has sought time for submission of statements after Eid that was why the next hearing will be on June 11.