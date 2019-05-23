China girls undergo ‘patriotic education’ to win WC

BEIJING: China’s Women’s World Cup football team swapped the training pitch for the classroom to beef up their political knowledge and reinforce their dedication to the communist-ruled country.

In a step that is unlikely to be replicated by their rivals at next month’s tournament in France, the whole squad sat down for a series of lectures dubbed “Motherland in My Heart”. Whether it helps China beat European heavyweights Germany in their World Cup opener on June 8 is debatable, but captain Wu Haiyan said: “Patriotic education is of great significance to us who are going to play for our country.”

The Chinese Football Association (CFA), the governing body, hailed it as essential preparation to face the world’s best football teams.During the class on Monday in Beijing, Professor Wen Jing from Beijing Normal University spoke at length to all the players and coaches.

They studied China’s constitution and laws, which “made the squad clear about the basic rights and obligations of citizens, and deepened their understanding of patriotic rules from the moral, legal and political levels”, the CFA said.The squad were pictured with notebooks on their laps and a large Chinese flag next to a projector screen at the front of the classroom.